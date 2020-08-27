'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' actress Park Kyu Young in talks to join GOT7's Jinyoung & Ji Sung in upcoming drama 'Devil Judge'

Park Kyu Young is in talks to join GOT7's Jinyoung and Ji Sung in the upcoming drama 'Devil Judge'.



According to reports on August 27, the 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' actress is set to star in the new tvN drama. Her label stated, "She received an offer to play the role of the character Yoon Soo Hyun, and she's reviewing it in a positive light."



Jinyoung is also considering a supporting role playing assistant judge Kim Ga On in the series. 'Devil Judge' revolves around the story of a sinister chief justice who turns the supreme court into a reality TV show.



Stay tuned for updates on the drama.