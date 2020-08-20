Kim Jong Kook, Sung Si Kyung, HaHa & Seo Jang Hoon to host upcoming food variety show for Chuseok holidays

Kim Jong Kook, Sung Si Kyung, HaHa, and Seo Jang Hoon are set to host an upcoming food variety show for the Chuseok holidays.



On August 20, reports revealed MBC has confirmed a pilot for 'Red-Cheeked Ramyun Lab', a new food show about finding new recipes featuring ramyun. The dishes will be judged by hosts HaHa, Sung Si Kyung, Kim Jong Kook, Seo Jang Hoon, and Ham Yeon Ji, who's known as the daughter of a family behind a famous food product company.



The show will feature ramyun recipes from foreigners living in South Korea, new students at a cooking school, and more. 'Red-Cheeked Ramyun Lab' is expected to air during the Chuseok holidays this October.



Does 'Red-Cheeked Ramyun Lab' sound like something you'd watch?

