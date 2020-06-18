MONSTA X perform & express support for 'Black Lives Matter' movement on 'TIME100 Talks'

MONSTA X performed and expressed support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement on 'TIME100 Talks'.



This 'TIME100 Talks' revolved around the theme 'Finding Hope' and featured discussions of potential solutions to ongoing global issues in society including the COVID-19 pandemic. Guest panelists included secretary-general Ban Ki Moon of the United Nations, AI expert and business CEO Kai Fu Lee, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and MONSTA X were featured as the performers for the event.



MONSTA X performed "Someone's Someone" and "FLOW" to open and close the global 'Time' event, and as United Nations ambassadors for sustainable 'Goal 16' (peace, justice, and strong institutions), they showed their support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement as well as medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Watch MONSTA X's videos for 'TIME100 Talks' above and below.

