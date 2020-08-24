7

Former T-ara member Soyeon confirmed to debut solo after 11 years

On August 25, Think Entertainment confirmed plans for former T-ara member Soyeon to make her solo debut, 11 years after her debut as a member of T-ara!

According to Think Entertainment, "Soyeon is currently working on her solo album with plans to release it in October." 

Soyeon, who debuted back in 2009 as a member of T-ara, announced her departure from the group in 2017. Afterward, she signed on as an artist under Think Entertainment earlier this year. Stay tuned for Soyeon's return as a solo artist!

Awesome! T-ara broke up too soon ...
