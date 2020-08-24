Park Bo Gum to not reveal time or location of his enlistment to encourage fans' safe COVID-19 distancing

Park Bo Gum is requesting that fans do not try to attend his enlistment on August 31 KST as a COVID-19 prevention measure.



On August 24, his agency Blossom Entertainment took to his official fan cafe to write: "Park Bo Gum is scheduled to join the military as a culture public relations officer for the navy on August 31. The location and time of the enlistment is private, and he plans to enter quietly without any special procedures."



"Now is an important time to be considerate of everyone's health and social distancing due to COVID-19," the agency continued. "We ask fans to refrain from visiting the enlistment site, and to rather cheer on and encourage the actor through your hearts."



The agency ended the statement by once again asking that fans do not attend the enlistment site, thanking them for their active cooperation for various safety reasons.



Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum's final drama before enlisting, tvN's 'Record Of Youth,' will begin airing on September 7.