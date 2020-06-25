Park Bo Gum confirms his enlistment in the navy's culture & promotion branch

On June 25, actor Park Bo Gum's label Blossom Entertainment confirmed, "Park Bo Gum has been accepted in to the navy's culture and promotion branch, and he will be enlisting on August 31, 2020. He will be wrapping up all schedules for his new film 'Wonderland' and his drama 'Record of Youth' prior to his enlistment date."

The agency added on, "Please cheer Park Bo Gum on so that he may complete his duties to the nation in good health."

Park Bo Gum is currently in the midst of working on the set of his latest film 'Wonderland', also starring Suzy, Gong Yoo, Jung Yoo Mi, and Tang Wei. In addition, the actor is expected to star in tvN's upcoming drama series 'Record of Youth' with co-stars Park So Dam, Byun Woo Seok, etc.



Best of luck to Park Bo Gum in his remaining schedules, as well as during his mandatory military service!