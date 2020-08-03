ONF reveals third concept photos of the title track "Sukhumuit Swimming" for their upcoming mini-album 'SPIN OFF'

ONF is preparing for the release of their mini-album 'SPIN OFF' as they release more teaser photos.

On August 4th KST, ONF released third concept photos of each member. In the photos, the members pose in front of a pixelated screen that seems futuristic and each member shows the front side and side profiles of their face.

ONF will be making a comeback on August 10th and will be dropping their mini-album at 6 PM. You can see their tracklist while you wait for their mini-album to be released. Also, stay tuned for more updates!





