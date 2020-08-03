27

4

Teaser
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SHINee's Taemin reveals MV teaser and more teaser images for his pre-release single "2KIDS"

AKP STAFF

SHINee's Taemin released the MV teaser for this upcoming pre-release single "2KIDS".

In the teaser, Taemin appears distraught as he appears on the streets. Throughout the teaser, he maintains this somber and distressing emotion.

Taemin also released more teaser photos of this third full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'. The first two photos show Taemin posing in front of a red building while the rest of the photos show different poses from the previously revealed photos but are of the same concepts.

Taemin will be dropping his third full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again' after dropping his pre-release "2KIDS" on August 4 at 6 PM KST.

The track will release soon so stayed tuned!

  1. SHINee
  2. Taemin
xx-jenn-xx266 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

This look very different from what I usually see out of Taemin! I'm excited to see the entire video sounds like it's going to be a great song!

Namieshi12 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

OMG It looks really good! I'm really anticipating the MV tomorrow!! ♥ I remember he said that the choreography will be a little stronger than his previous works like "Move" and "Want'.

