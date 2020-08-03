SHINee's Taemin reveals MV teaser and more teaser images for his pre-release single "2KIDS"

SHINee's Taemin released the MV teaser for this upcoming pre-release single "2KIDS".

In the teaser, Taemin appears distraught as he appears on the streets. Throughout the teaser, he maintains this somber and distressing emotion.

Taemin also released more teaser photos of this third full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'. The first two photos show Taemin posing in front of a red building while the rest of the photos show different poses from the previously revealed photos but are of the same concepts.



Taemin will be dropping his third full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again' after dropping his pre-release "2KIDS" on August 4 at 6 PM KST.

The track will release soon so stayed tuned!