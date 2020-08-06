Netizens excited as major idol groups such as BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE plan to make a comeback in the coming months

Many netizens are excited for the coming months as major idol groups prepare to make a comeback. The lineup of comeback groups includes BTS, TWICE, and BLACKPINK.

Currently, fans are waiting for the release of BTS' English single "Dynamite", which will release on August 21st, as well as BLACKPINK's pre-release single which will be released on August 28th.

In the later months, it has been confirmed that TWICE is preparing for a comeback with a new album in October. Not only that, but BLACKPINK will release their full album in that same month on October 2nd.

Also, previously back in April, BTS member RM spoke a little bit about BTS' comeback as well as member SUGA revealed about the progress of the album production. Since then, BTS released a video of the members having a meeting over the production of a new album.

Many BTS fans are expecting BTS' self-produced album to drop sometime in October as well.

With major comebacks that are scheduled for the coming months, many netizens are excited and are sharing their anticipation of their favorite artists in online communities.

Netizens' commented:

"BTS produced the coming album all by themselves...so precious."

"BLACKPINK's album is coming! I'm excited and so happy."



"I heard TWICE received a lot of vocal training so I hope they can show off their live singing abilities this time."



"So excited to see BLACKPINK's full album."



"BTS said they wanted to try new music that would be more appealing to the public. I'm excited to hear it!"



"Last time, BLACKPINK and BTS also released in the same month. They're releasing on the same month again?"



"TWICE doesn't get any rest? They're going to be tired!"

