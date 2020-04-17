RM reveals info on BTS' planned live streams and upcoming comeback

RM revealed information on BTS' planned live streams and their upcoming comeback.



On April 17, RM held a live stream on YouTube, and he revealed the BTS members are planning to take their turn to share their daily routine with fans through live YouTube streams once a week. He said, "In the future, we're going to share our daily lives about once a week."

The BTS member also discussed the group's upcoming comeback, saying, "As a lot of people expected, our album is going to come out. We started preparing the album. I'd like to share our preparation process. We're thinking about how much to share, but we're going to share from now on... There's no specific decision on what song or style of music to sing. The story has just begin."



In other news, BTS made a comeback with "ON" and their album 'Map of the Soul: 7' this past February.

