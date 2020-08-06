How netizens are reacting after seeing footage of Seulong's accident that killed a pedestrian

It has been just one day after a media outlet revealed the surveillance footage of the traffic accident that 2AM member Seulong was involved in.

This traffic accident has become a hot topic among netizens as it resulted in the death of the pedestrian who was jaywalking. Since the release of the surveillance footage, more netizens join in the discussion as there are divided opinions on the matter.

As seen in the surveillance video, the accident occurred on a rainy night at 11:50 PM when Seulong's SUV hit a man wearing black as the man jaywalked during a do not walk red light.

This incident occurred in a short 2 seconds. As it was revealed, the man was quickly rushed to the hospital but died and Seulong wasn't intoxicated while driving.

Many netizens are stating that it is not Seulong's fault since the man had crossed the street when he wasn't supposed to. However, there are a few netizens who are stating, "It seems like the man didn't jump out into the street all of a sudden, Seulong should have seen him.", "It was raining so Seulong shouldn't have driven that fast.", "His car seems to be driving at a fast speed.", and "There is a high chance that Seulong wasn't being alert to his peripheral view because the man didn't appear all of a sudden."





Now, many netizens are stating their divided opinions on this matter. Netizens state arguments such as, "In rainy days, you can't see anything unless they come up close.", "The pedestrian shouldn't have jaywalked the streets on a rainy night without being cautious."

Netizens' commented:

"I'm not trying to shield Seulong, but the man shouldn't have crossed the streets on a red light."

"Doesn't matter if Seulong was speeding or not cautious, the pedestrian was in the wrong because he jaywalked. If he didn't cross the red light, this wouldn't have happened."



"The man was crossing the streets on a rainy night, wearing black. And he crossed on the red light."



"There's no use for traffic lights if the driver is punished for hitting a person who broke the traffic light rules."



"Don't cars need to watch out for pedestrians at all times? Seulong might get punished slightly for this."



"The fault should be with the pedestrian 100% because he crossed on a red light. How can you watch out for something that you didn't expect to be there?"

