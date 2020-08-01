Netizens can't believe SHINee's Minho will be discharged from the military soon

Netizens are talking about how time flies after realizing SHINee's Minho will be discharged from the military soon.



On various online communities, posts titled similar to "The reason why we feel someone else's military service lasts shorter than it actually is" gained attention for sharing Minho's pictures as a reason. Many netizens expressed they couldn't believe Minho will be returning from the military on November 15th. Some of the comments include: "Oh so he went to the military.","I can still remember him making a guest appearance on Knowing Brothers like yesterday...can't believe he'll be almost done", "I even forgot he enlisted lol"





Minho enlisted to the military back on April 15th, 2019. In related news, SHINee's Key will also be discharged from the military later this year, on October 7th. You can check out who else will be making a much-anticipated return to society here.

Are you excited about his return?