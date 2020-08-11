Lead couple Nana & Park Sung Hoon of KBS2 drama 'Memorials' to release a duet OST

Nana and Park Sung Hoon of KBS2's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama series 'Memorials' will be releasing a sweet duet OST together!

In KBS2's 'Memorials', Nana and Park Sung Hoon play the lead couple Goo Sae Ra and Seo Gong Myung, an eccentric young female government official and her handsome assistant. In addition to making viewers' hearts flutter on the small-screens act week, Nana and Park Sung Hoon have also decided to demonstrate their couple chemistry through OST Part.7 of 'Memorials'!

Titled "Like Our Summer", Nana and Park Sung Hoon's duet OST is an upbeat beach pop number topped with a Hawaiian-style guitar and romantic lyrics. The full OST will be released on August 19 at 6 PM KST.

Are you watching KBS2's 'Memorials'?

