24

13

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Hyolyn bares her midriff in 'Say My Name' teaser images

AKP STAFF

Hyolyn has revealed more teaser images for 'Say My Name'.

In the teasers, Hyolyn wears midriff baring outfits with a short, blue hairstyle. Her upcoming second solo mini album 'Say My Name' releases on August 19 at 6 PM KST.

She's already released the music video for her pre-release single "9LIVES", a track on 'Say My Name'.

What do you think of Hyolyn's latest teaser images?

  1. Hyolyn
  2. SAY MY NAME
1 1,720 Share 65% Upvoted

1

xjhopeex203 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

i'm not worried about her "mid-drift" lmao, that lip in the first picture though . lolll

Share
Mark, SuperM
SuperM go '100' in their first lead single MV
16 hours ago   106   8,503
Hyolyn
Hyolyn walks away in 'Say My Name' MV teaser
11 hours ago   3   1,214

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND