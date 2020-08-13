Hyolyn bares her midriff in 'Say My Name' teaser images

Hyolyn has revealed more teaser images for 'Say My Name'.
In the teasers, Hyolyn wears midriff baring outfits with a short, blue hairstyle. Her upcoming second solo mini album 'Say My Name' releases on August 19 at 6 PM KST.
She's already released the music video for her pre-release single "9LIVES", a track on 'Say My Name'.
What do you think of Hyolyn's latest teaser images?
