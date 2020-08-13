59

23

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

BTS reveal official trailer for 'BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE'

AKP STAFF

BTS have revealed the official trailer for 'BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE'.

'BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE' follows the group towards the end of their world tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself', and the 7 members tell personal stories they have never voiced before. The documentary film is set to premiere on September 10 KST in various territories worldwide with ticket sales starting now, and additional screenings will start on September 24 with sales beginning on August 27 KST.

Take a look at the first official trailer for 'BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE' above, and visit www.BTSincinemas.com for more details. 

  1. BTS
5 3,313 Share 72% Upvoted

0

xx-jenn-xx1,594 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

It will be playing in my City in the theaters, Kind of exciting but at the same time i wonder how this is gonna work with the virus. The trailer looks quite interesting and makes me even more curious.

Share

0

xjhopeex203 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

no theaters are open in my state :(, daily motion it is, ig lmao

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Mark, SuperM
SuperM go '100' in their first lead single MV
16 hours ago   106   8,511
Hyolyn
Hyolyn walks away in 'Say My Name' MV teaser
11 hours ago   3   1,214

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND