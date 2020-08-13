BTS reveal official trailer for 'BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE'

BTS have revealed the official trailer for 'BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE'.



'BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE' follows the group towards the end of their world tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself', and the 7 members tell personal stories they have never voiced before. The documentary film is set to premiere on September 10 KST in various territories worldwide with ticket sales starting now, and additional screenings will start on September 24 with sales beginning on August 27 KST.



Take a look at the first official trailer for 'BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE' above, and visit www.BTSincinemas.com for more details.