[Update] Former member AOA Mina further expresses her frustration and sorrow on Instagram

Recently, former AOA member Mina had posted on her Instagram photos of self-harm as she continued to call out Jimin and the FNC Entertainment.

In that post, she revealed that she has become distressed because of the claims made by reporters stating that former AOA member Jimin had "begged" for forgiveness. Mina, in turn, messaged one of the representatives of FNC Entertainment to argue against those claims. She continued to vent out her frustrations along with suspicions that the therapist hired by FNC had leaked information about her to other clients as well as suspicions that Jimin will return to the entertainment business once things turn quiet.

Since then, Mina had deleted that post and has posted a new one on her Instagram.

She states in this Instagram post:

"Everyone saying I'm making everyone into an attacker since I feel like the victim. No, I only told the truth. I never said they were the attackers, I said they were the bystanders. It's the truth, they just watched. I probably did some things wrong. That might be right. There might be a problem with my personality but they bled me dry over the eleven years making me take one all sorts of mental disease. Yet, not one person gave me a sincere apology. Isn't that just too much..? Am I being too selfish? Am I expecting something too big? Am I only thinking about myself thinking I had a hard time? But I want a sincere apology. What did my family ever do wrong? They said they're scared, they want to stop coming to the emergency room crying. Still, their the family that haven't said anything to them or that person. I tried to talk to the people there but they all out of contact. I'm scared too. I'm scared about how much more I'll become broken. I'm scared of what I'll do to myself. Not in a sane mind, I revealed to the world what I couldn't say to my family or friend over the past eleven years but what comes back to me is that it's ultimately my fault. I'm sorry but I had a really hard time... I'm still having a hard time...it's very hard."



