Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

[Update] Former member AOA Mina further expresses her frustration and sorrow on Instagram

Recently, former AOA member Mina had posted on her Instagram photos of self-harm as she continued to call out Jimin and the FNC Entertainment.

In that post, she revealed that she has become distressed because of the claims made by reporters stating that former AOA member Jimin had "begged" for forgiveness. Mina, in turn, messaged one of the representatives of FNC Entertainment to argue against those claims. She continued to vent out her frustrations along with suspicions that the therapist hired by FNC had leaked information about her to other clients as well as suspicions that Jimin will return to the entertainment business once things turn quiet.

Since then, Mina had deleted that post and has posted a new one on her Instagram.

나 피해자로 느껴지니까 모두 가해자로 만들어버리냐고? 아니 난 사실만 말했고 가해자라고 말한적 없고 방관자라고 했어 사실이잖아 방관한거는 나도 잘 못 분명 있겠지 많겠지 내 성격에도 문젝가 있을거야 하지만 멀쩡한 애 11년간 피 말려가면서 정신병이란 정신병은 다 들게 만들어놓고 그 누구도 진심어린 사과 한마디 없는건 너무 한거 아닐까..? 내가 너무 이기적인걸까 너무 큰걸 바라는걸까 내가 힘들다고 너무 나만 생각하는걸까 근데 나 정말 진심어린 사과 받고싶어 우리 가족은 무슨 죄야 무섭고 울고 응급실 그만 오고 싶대 그래도 그 곳이나 그 상대방한데 말 한마디 하지 않은 가족들이야 난 오늘 그 곳 사람들과 대화라도 나눠보려고 했으나 전부 연락두절이고 나도 무서워 나를 어떻게 더 망가뜨릴지 무섭고 내가 내 자신을 어떻게 할지도 무서워 11년동안 가족, 친구에게도 말 못했던거 이제는 제 정신이 아닌상태로 세상에 말했더니 돌아오는 건 결국 또 내 탓이 되버렸네 미안해요 근데 나 정말 정말 힘들었어요..힘들어요 아주 많이

She states in this Instagram post: 

"Everyone saying I'm making everyone into an attacker since I feel like the victim. No, I only told the truth. I never said they were the attackers, I said they were the bystanders. It's the truth, they just watched. I probably did some things wrong. That might be right. There might be a problem with my personality but they bled me dry over the eleven years making me take one all sorts of mental disease. Yet, not one person gave me a sincere apology. Isn't that just too much..? Am I being too selfish? Am I expecting something too big? Am I only thinking about myself thinking I had a hard time? But I want a sincere apology. What did my family ever do wrong? They said they're scared, they want to stop coming to the emergency room crying. Still, their the family that haven't said anything to them or that person. I tried to talk to the people there but they all out of contact. I'm scared too. I'm scared about how much more I'll become broken. I'm scared of what I'll do to myself. Not in a sane mind, I revealed to the world what I couldn't say to my family or friend over the past eleven years but what comes back to me is that it's ultimately my fault. I'm sorry but I had a really hard time... I'm still having a hard time...it's very hard."


hitomoshi84 pts 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

She has every right to feel pissed off, but I hope she gets professional help and stops posting on social media because it is not doing her any favours

longtymnosee739 pts 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

She should stop using social media.

