Go Kyung Pyo, Seohyun, Kim Hyo Jin, & Kim Young Min form a fabulous team in new JTBC drama posters

JTBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series 'Personal Life' has dropped a dazzling set of teaser posters!

Premiering this September 16 at 9:30 PM KST, 'Personal Life' tells the story of a series of internal wars between some of Korea's sexiest con artists. The lead cast is made up of Go Kyung Pyo, Seohyun, Kim Hyo Jin, and Kim Young Min.

First, the drama's two female leads Seohyun and Kim Hyo Jin mesmerize viewers with their chic visuals and auras in their teaser poster. Just by their confident gazes, you can tell that the two beautiful ladies have scammed countless men in their conniving careers. Next, male leads Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Young Min pose as ordinary businessmen with hidden agendas in their sleek, cool-toned teaser poster. Despite their calm, controlled expressions, the two men are full of greed as they plan their next con-act.

Will you be watching these 4 con artists play on JTBC's 'Personal Life'?

