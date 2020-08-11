1

Watch the latest trailer for Kim Woo Seok x Han Sung Min's college romance web drama 'Twenty Twenty'

'Playlist's brand new college romance web drama series 'Twenty Twenty' premieres this week!

With only 4 days left to go until its 'V Live' premiere on August 15 at 7 PM KST, 'Twenty Twenty' has unveiled its main trailer starring Kim Woo Seok, Hang Sung Min, A.C.E's Chan, and more.

You can anticipate the inspiring story of a young female college student struggling to break free from her restricted lifestyle, a classic but heart-fluttering love triangle, music, friendship, and more in Playlist's 'Twenty Twenty'! In addition to premiering this August 15 on 'V Live', 'Twenty Twenty' will also air via YouTube starting on August 22 and on JTBC starting on September 6. 

