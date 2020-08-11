NCT Dream announced as first endorsement models for makeup brand 'CANDYLAB'

The boys of NCT Dream have been recently announced as the first official brand endorsement models of makeup/cosmetics brand, 'CANDYLAB'!

First up on NCT Dream's agenda as the new models of 'CANDYLAB' the boys will be starring in a series of campaigns for the 'CREAMPOP' lip colors collection. Fans will have many more chances to see NCT Dream's Renjun, Chenle, Jaemin, Jeno, and Jisung working together as 'CANDYLAB's models throughout the 2020-2021 year, so make sure to keep up with all the newest updates from the cosmetics brand!

In the meantime, check out NCT Dream's first group promotional photos with 'CANDYLAB' above and below.