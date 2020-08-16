Girl group ANS's Haena continues to insinuate that she's suffering from bullying

ANS member Haena's recent Instagram posts are alarming netizens.

[Please be advised: Trigger Warning ahead]



Recently on an online community forum, a netizen compiled a list of posts made by rookie girl group ANS's member Haena. Via Instagram, Haena had made a series of blank posts with a lengthy caption insinuating that she is currently suffering from bullying.

In a post made on August 14, she wrote:

"I can't take it anymore. My life has been ruined and I am so tired to death, but I still didn't want to do any harm until the end. And I was sorry to all the people who would root for someone like me without anything special, so I wanted to be understanding even while being tired and lonely. Was saying sorry that difficult? So far, I had never even expected an apology, but don't you think you've gone too far?

I wonder if you are really human. I am also not afraid of anything, even if I were to come alive after death. I didn't want to cause harm to anyone but I can't take it anymore and without a word I let go of my heart -- will anyone understand? What did I ever have to lose that I try to carry everything myself -- because I was desperate. I know that feeling. I didn't want to ruin everything."

She continued, "If I die silently, then nobody would know the reason, but if you guys are at least humans, then wouldn't you all live with a sorry feeling in your hearts. I didn't want to wake up again but after waking up, I'm even more scared. I am just pretending because I have no proof, you say? I didn't just stay put no matter what I heard not because I was stupid. This is merely my last gesture of being considerate, so think carefully. If it's a sincere apology, I wouldn't forgive you but at least I will hold everything in and keep moving on."

Although details have not been further revealed, netizens have been expressing their concern for the girl group member. The follow-up posts shared on the community website also included her messages that she had been receiving treatment at the hospital without telling the members and that she couldn't do much only because she was a minor.

Haena also mentioned that it was because of "them" that she continues to suffer from anxiety and that she could not talk about her difficult family affairs.

"Why did I try so hard to die all this time, trying to jump off [of buildings], using a knife, and swallowing a bunch of pills that got me carried into the hospital? You're telling me that I'm pretending to be weak?", she wrote.

There are also several conjectures assuming that Haena has left the group, as she has unfollowed the company's official Instagram and has moved out of their dorm.

ANS made their debut back in September of 2019 with their 1st single album 'Boom Boom'. Currently, netizens are wishing the best for Haena with hopes for further clarification on the issue.