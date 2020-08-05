Kang Daniel drops 'Who U Are' dance practice video

Kang Daniel has dropped his dance practice video for "Who U Are".



In the choreography practice video, Kang Daniel and his dancers go over the dynamic moves in all black. "Who U Are" is the title track of his 2nd mini album 'Magenta', which follows 1st mini album 'Cyan' in his ongoing color series.



Watch Kang Daniel's dance practice above and his "Who U Are" MV here if you missed it.



