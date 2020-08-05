7

5

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kang Daniel drops 'Who U Are' dance practice video

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel has dropped his dance practice video for "Who U Are".

In the choreography practice video, Kang Daniel and his dancers go over the dynamic moves in all black. "Who U Are" is the title track of his 2nd mini album 'Magenta', which follows 1st mini album 'Cyan' in his ongoing color series.

Watch Kang Daniel's dance practice above and his "Who U Are" MV here if you missed it. 

  1. Kang Daniel
  2. WHO U ARE
3 532 Share 58% Upvoted

1

primazaza1,527 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

So intense, I freaking love it ! Daniel swag dance always the best !

Share

0

Jollybehappy456 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Konnect’ painted its dance studio with spiderman graffiti. Daniel’s fav Marvel hero! Yo this is CEO flex! The choreo is so intense! See them collapsing at the end. The song is so dope and Daniel’s high notes *chef kiss*

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, WINNER
Billboard Under Fire For Manipulating Voting Polls.
23 hours ago   103   19,795

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND