Kang Daniel drops 'Who U Are' dance practice video

Kang Daniel has dropped his dance practice video for "Who U Are".
In the choreography practice video, Kang Daniel and his dancers go over the dynamic moves in all black. "Who U Are" is the title track of his 2nd mini album 'Magenta', which follows 1st mini album 'Cyan' in his ongoing color series.
Watch Kang Daniel's dance practice above and his "Who U Are" MV here if you missed it.
