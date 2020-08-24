Jung Yoo Mi plays the role of a quirky school hero in new Netflix-original K-drama 'The School Nurse Files' teaser

Get ready for a fun, quirky new adventure in a Netflix-original K-drama series based off of a bestselling novel, 'The School Nurse Files'!

Starring Jung Yoo Mi x Nam Joo Hyuk, 'The School Nurse Files' tells the story of a strange school nurse named Ahn Eun Young, who has the ability to see eerie, jelly-like forms around her. In the drama's first teaser above, Ahn Eun Young is assigned to a new school as the head nurse, where she comes across a jelly-infestation. Thanks to her unique ability to see these jelly-like forms, the nurse is perceived as an "odd" individuals by her students and her fellow staff. Then, she meets a Chinese teacher named Hong In Pyo, carrying a mysterious aura Ahn Eun Young has never encountered before.

You can look forward to some jelly smashing, smacking, exploding action, a bit of romance, and more in Netflix-original K-drama series 'The School Nurse Files', premiering this September 25!

