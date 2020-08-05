Former CSJH The Grace member Stephanie states she started dating Brady Anderson without knowing he was 23 years older

In the recent episode of MBC's 'Radio Star', former CSJH The Grace member Stephanie revealed that she had started dating her boyfriend without knowing their age difference.

On August 5th, the 'New start dream team' special episode of 'Radio Star' aired and guest-starred actress Lee Hye Young, singer Kim Ho Joong, Stephanie, and Soyeon with special MC Kim Jong Min.

On this day, Stephanie spoke about her boyfriend, the former major league baseball player Brady Anderson (56). She stated, "A lot of marriage programs came to contact me as soon as I confirmed the dating news. Unfortunately, we're continuing a long-distance relationship due to the coronavirus outbreak. We were practically forced to separate from each other. We're more fond of each other since we're so far apart."





Stephanie also revealed that she had started dating Brady Anderson without knowing their age difference at first. She said, "Brady was the Vice-President of Baseball Operations for the Baltimore Orioles and I was in the states performing as a ballerina. We met at a banquet in the United States. We found out about each other's age when we were reminiscing about how we met. We make a double cycle around on the Chinese zodiac sign (12 years in one Chinese Zodiac sign cycle)."



She added, "Our love grew deeper when we found out about the age difference. I liked that more." She also added, "We found out that we were both famous when we saw news articles about our dating."



