EXO's Chanyeol will be collaborating with singer/song-writer Rothy for a new digital single, titled "Ocean View"!

This marks Rothy's first collaboration with another artist for her own music release. Her upcoming track "Ocean View" is said to be a refreshing, upbeat summer song, topped with Rothy's signature charm and unique vocals.

Rothy x Chanyeol's "Ocean View" will be out this August 13 at 6 PM KST.