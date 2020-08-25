Netizens sympathize with TOMORROW x TOGETHER member Soobin's attitude toward malicious commenters

During a recent solo 'V Live' broadcast, TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Soobin touched fans with his mature attitude.

On this day, Soobin encountered a question from fans asking what his strong suits were. After pondering about it for a little while, Soobin turned the question over to the fans, asking them to list out some of his good traits. Fans said, "Soobin's entire existence", "Personality", "Strong mindset", etc.

Seeing the fans' comments, Soobin responded, "Thank you everyone, thank you so much. There are so many lovely comments, thank you."

Soobin then continued, "Now that I've debuted as a public figure, exposing myself to everyone, I've found myself thinking, 'Is there really a need for me to receive this much criticism?' or 'I never meant things like that'. There were a lot of times when I just felt so wrongly attacked, and it was difficult to endure."

He went on to share, "One time, Taehyun and I talked really late at night. We talked about all of that and said to each other, 'No matter how hard it gets, I just want to do my best for even the smallest number of people who like us'. Seeing your comments now, you made me think of that promise again. I lack in so many ways, but you all see my weaknesses as my strong suits, and I'm so thankful. I want to work on and focus on my strong points, not my weak points, all because of you."

Finally, Soobin said, "Please don't worry about me, I won't look at the bad things. I'm not going to cry over those things, and I wanted to say thank you to you all."

Seeing Soobin's honesty, netizens commented, "TOMORROW x TOGETHER are a rookie group with no scandals, and yet when you look at the degree of hate they get you'd think all of the members were convicted felons...", "I'm not even a fan and I've noticed how extreme some of their hate comments are", "I've never seen people being so brutal to a rookie group that debuted just 1 year ago", "They just debuted literally a year ago, he must have been so scared and frustrated inside. But rookies can't even properly explain themselves of speak out against the hate comments", "Those hate commenters are literally crazy", "Don't worry Soobin, they have nothing to do but sit in front of their keyboards and waste all their time and effort crafting those elaborate lies you won't even read", and more.