Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Doctors talking with the family of former AOA member Mina about her long-term treatment and care

The past few months have been filled with turmoil for the family of the former AOA member Mina - For Mina, it was eleven long years.

On August 8th, Mina posted an alarming message on her Instagram. Since the incident, Mina was rushed to the hospital after a possible suicide attempt

After Mina was brought to the hospital, it was revealed that her family is discussing with the doctors for further treatment for Mina. One of the personnel from Mina's agency revealed, "Mina's family is by her side now. They are discussing with the medical staff to decide about her future treatments."

Since then Mina has been brought to her mother's house to rest as FNC Entertainment released their statement on this matter.

Hopefully, Mina can receive the treatment and comfort she needs to recover and gain closure.

team_rawr326 pts 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

I hope she is able to go and receive the treatment soon! She deserves a long happy life surrounded by people who love her. Even if it means that we as her fans don’t get to be a part of it anymore. I hope she can find peace.

taeswife06133,281 pts 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

I had been bullied when I was in Elementary School because I was one of the only Asians in the mostly white school, kids used to tease me and told me to go back to China (I'm Korean American). It had been 4 years of unending teasing and taunting before I transferred to a Middle School with a more diverse population, those 4 years sometimes really get to me still and I feel like I can't do certain things or am certain things just because I'm Asian. It took a long time before I could get over those thoughts (though still eat at me when I'm really depressed), I can't believe that she went through something worse (she lived with her bully!) for 11YEARS! I hope she can be happy and has the resources/treatments she needs to live better, healthier and happier.

