Doctors talking with the family of former AOA member Mina about her long-term treatment and care

The past few months have been filled with turmoil for the family of the former AOA member Mina - For Mina, it was eleven long years.

On August 8th, Mina posted an alarming message on her Instagram. Since the incident, Mina was rushed to the hospital after a possible suicide attempt.

After Mina was brought to the hospital, it was revealed that her family is discussing with the doctors for further treatment for Mina. One of the personnel from Mina's agency revealed, "Mina's family is by her side now. They are discussing with the medical staff to decide about her future treatments."

Since then Mina has been brought to her mother's house to rest as FNC Entertainment released their statement on this matter.

Hopefully, Mina can receive the treatment and comfort she needs to recover and gain closure.

