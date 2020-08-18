Seulong to be summoned for additional police questioning before his car accident case is forwarded to prosecution

According to media outlet reports on August 18, singer/actor Seulong (33) will be summoned for an additional police questioning soon, as police prepare to forward his car accident case to prosecution.

Back on August 1 just before midnight KST, Seulong was involved in a motor accident near Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul. The singer/actor was driving an SUV at the time, and he hit a jaywalker 'A', ultimately resulting in 'A's death.

Seulong's accident case is currently under investigation by police under special motor vehicle accident law. According to one police representative, the move to forward the case to prosecution will occur some time next week. The police rep also stated, "We will be calling Lim Seulong in for additional questioning. The specific date has not been decided."







Stay tuned for updates.

