Singer Migyo reveals that she is preparing to take legal action against the person who spread false rumors about her breakup

Recently, singer Migyo revealed that she is preparing to take legal action against the person who spread false rumors pertaining to her breakup with her ex-boyfriend. She stated, "I am preparing to file a complaint of defamation against the person who spread false information."



Previously, a media outlet reported the news that Migyo had broken up with her songwriter boyfriend after one year and six months of dating. The outlet stated that they had broken up because of financial issues as they quoted an anonymous source.

According to the reports, Migyo had been living together with her now ex-boyfriend but had ended the relationship because she was not satisfied with his financial status. However, a person working with Migyo stated in an interview with OSEN news that this is not true. He stated, "Migyo did not break up with her boyfriend because they had financial issues. We are preparing to file a complaint on defamation against the person who spread such false information."



He continued to state, "Migyo and her ex-boyfriend are in a difficult situation because of the groundless information that spread. Migyo feels apologetic towards her ex-boyfriend who could've seen the article."





OSEN

Migyo suspects she knows who the anonymous source in question is as there was only one person who knew about her dating the ex-boyfriend.



Also, the anonymous source had left a comment on their social media before the article about the breakup was published. Currently, Migyo's agency is reaching out to the person they suspect however, the person is currently denying the accusation that they spread false rumors.



Many netizens are showing interest as Migyo argues against this false information and even prepares to take legal action against it.



Meanwhile, Migyo debuted with her single album 'No Way' back in 2014 and caught the interest of the public as she covered a song by Yoon Jong Shin.



