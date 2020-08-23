Jenyer (Jiyoon) refuses to apologize for being a 'Bad' girl in 2nd MV teaser for comeback

Jenyer has released a second music video teaser for upcoming single "Bad"!

In the video clip, which was released on August 23 KST, the former 4MINUTE member gives fans a taste of the single's dynamic choreography. She is joined by back-up dancers in a number of settings, putting on a trendy dance performance that combines hip-hop movements with the strong and pointed arm movements of the voguing dance style. In the background, a sample of Jenyer singing "Not sorry / I'm a bad girl / crazy" is played, hinting at the song's theme.

Meanwhile, "Bad" is set for release on August 24.



Check out the teaser above!