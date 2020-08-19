Web drama 'Love Revolution' releases first retro still cuts of The Boyz's Younghoon

The Boyz's Younghoon has traveled back to the early 2010's for his upcoming Kakao M web drama series, 'Love Revolution'!

For his first ever acting role since debut, Younghoon takes on the chic and cold student Lee Kyung Woo. In his first set of individual still cuts below, you can see Younghoon rocking Lee Kyung Woo's signature hairstyle by covering up one of his eyes, all the while turning casual school uniform styles into an eye candy photoshoot.

Meanwhile, Kakao M web drama series 'Love Revolution' is based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, which began serialization in 2013. The drama is expected to consist of 30 episodes and will premiere this September, starring Park Ji Hoon, Lee Ru Bi, The Boyz's Younghoon, Cosmic Girls's Dayoung, and more.

