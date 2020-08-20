Momoland's Nayun talks about why she first wanted to become an actress, living separately from her members, diet method, & more

Momoland's Nayun took on various summer and fall styles for her latest pictorial with 'International bnt'!

Impressing the photoshoot staff around her by pulling styles ranging from professional to casual sporty, Nayun discussed her past days as an idol trainee, Momoland's career, and more during her interview. During her trainee days, Nayun revealed, "I became friends with Nancy first. I'm a shy and reserved type, so Nancy struck up conversations with me a lot and I also got a lot of help from her."





Originally, Nayun shared that she wanted to become an actress, but ended up as an idol trainee. "I think I got started as an idol trainee because I also found dancing and singing fun. I just ended up changing directions because my interest grew and grew," she remarked. Nayun then named actress Gong Hyo Jin's performance in drama 'The Master's Sun' as the inspiration for why she first dreamt of becoming an actress.

When asked about Momoland's dorm life, Nayun answered, "It's been about a half year since we all started living separately. It's a little lonely, since they are my friends who stuck with me like family for so long."





Lastly, Nayun named mukbang as the YouTube contents she would like to try in the future. "I love eating, and all of the members are big eaters too. Since we all love eating, I think it'll be fun if we try it," the idol stated. On her personal dieting method, Nayun explained, "I eat one meal a day and I make sure to weigh myself every morning."