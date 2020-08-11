Soyu responds to cosmetic surgery rumors before 'Gotta Go' comeback

9

Soyu responded to cosmetic surgery rumors that came about before her "Gotta Go" comeback.

On the August 11th episode of 'Two O'Clock Date with Ahn Young Mi and Muzie', Soyu expressed, "To be honest, my face is in a really awkward state. I went tanning because of my 'Gotta Go' promotions, and I did my makeup very dark as well. I've returned to the regular Soyu at this point."

Both DJ Ahn Young Mi and Muzie commented, "You look so pretty with dark hair," and she responded, "Before my promotions, I lost weight, and then during my promotions, I gained it back. Then cosmetic surgery rumors went around. " The DJs said, "You look exactly the same. We don't believe the rumors."

In related news, Soyu made a comeback with "Gotta Go" 2 weeks ago. Did you notice a difference in the former SISTAR member's look?   

Okay, and what if she did the surgery? Why people have problem with that?

I really dont understand knetz. They worship idols' physical appearance so much but they critisized idols who get plastic surgery. Whats the logic for that smh

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

