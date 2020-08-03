13

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

A taxi driver has been arrested for wielding a weapon while arguing with a passenger who kept farting

Recently, an incident occurred where a taxi driver seriously injured a passenger when they got into an argument because the passenger kept farting.


On August 3rd KST, the Yeonjae police station in Busan revealed they had requested an arrest warrant for a taxi driver in his 50s on the charges of attempted murder.

The taxi driver, Mr. A, is suspected of stabbing a passenger in his 20s with a weapon more than 10 times on the road near Mangmi Station in Suyeong, Busan.

The passenger, Mr. B, is currently being treated at a hospital for serious injuries such as damaged organs but his life is not at risk.

According to the police, Mr. A opened the windows and warned Mr. B to be mindful of his farts as Mr. B constantly farted. However, Mr. B became offended and argued back. This is when the argument started between the taxi driver and the passenger. Mr. A had a knife used for fishing in his car that he had kept in order to go fishing the next day. Mr. A used that knife to wield it as a weapon against Mr. B and stabbed him multiple times.

Mr. A stated, "I think I lost my rationality momentarily" as he admitted to his crimes. A police officer stated, "We have charged him with attempted murder, not with inflicting bodily injury, considering that it was a brutal crime, including the fact that he wielded a weapon and stabbed the victim several times."

BumofImJaebum38 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I gotta ask, how bad did those farts smell? it must have been pungent!

well this cab driver could never have a sleepover with my youngest cousin. she will fart right next to you while youre eating, and if you complain she just laughs & says "i'm lactose intolerant." bitch stop eating lactose then!

2

kxk5,842 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

stabbing someone over farting ... this dude is deranged sure it’s nasty but he could have just ask him to leave the taxi and explain he doesn’t want to drive him anymore but stabbing him wtf is wrong with some people

