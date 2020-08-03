A taxi driver has been arrested for wielding a weapon while arguing with a passenger who kept farting

Recently, an incident occurred where a taxi driver seriously injured a passenger when they got into an argument because the passenger kept farting.





On August 3rd KST, the Yeonjae police station in Busan revealed they had requested an arrest warrant for a taxi driver in his 50s on the charges of attempted murder.



The taxi driver, Mr. A, is suspected of stabbing a passenger in his 20s with a weapon more than 10 times on the road near Mangmi Station in Suyeong, Busan.

The passenger, Mr. B, is currently being treated at a hospital for serious injuries such as damaged organs but his life is not at risk.

According to the police, Mr. A opened the windows and warned Mr. B to be mindful of his farts as Mr. B constantly farted. However, Mr. B became offended and argued back. This is when the argument started between the taxi driver and the passenger. Mr. A had a knife used for fishing in his car that he had kept in order to go fishing the next day. Mr. A used that knife to wield it as a weapon against Mr. B and stabbed him multiple times.

Mr. A stated, "I think I lost my rationality momentarily" as he admitted to his crimes. A police officer stated, "We have charged him with attempted murder, not with inflicting bodily injury, considering that it was a brutal crime, including the fact that he wielded a weapon and stabbed the victim several times."

