A Pink's Namjoo drops official poster for solo debut with 'Bird'

A Pink's Namjoo has dropped the official teaser image for her solo debut.

On August 24 at midnight KST, the A Pink member revealed a chic image of a feminine backside wearing a white dress with matching nails. Titled 'Bird', the album will be Namjoo's very own single for her debut as a solo. As announced, the new title song is a track produced by (G)I-DLE's Soyeon.

The fans are expressing their utter excitement for the two ladies' musical collaboration. Stay tuned for more teasers until the full release on September 7 at 6 PM KST!