2AM Seulong's fatal car accident case sent to prosecution

2AM Seulong's fatal car accident case has been sent to prosecution.



As previously reported, Seulong was involved in a car accident that resulted in a pedestrian's death. The pedestrian was found to be jaywalking, and the singer was confirmed not to have been drunk at the time of the accident.



According to reports on August 26 KST, the Seoul Seobu Police Station sent the case to prosecution after conducting the second summons investigation of Seulong, who was booked on the charges of violating the 'Special Act on the Handling of Traffic Accidents' on the 25th. The police stated, "The case has already been sent to prosecution, and details of the investigation cannot be disclosed."



Stay tuned for updates on Seulong's case.