Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

2AM Seulong's fatal car accident case sent to prosecution

AKP STAFF

2AM Seulong's fatal car accident case has been sent to prosecution.

As previously reported, Seulong was involved in a car accident that resulted in a pedestrian's death. The pedestrian was found to be jaywalking, and the singer was confirmed not to have been drunk at the time of the accident.

According to reports on August 26 KST, the Seoul Seobu Police Station sent the case to prosecution after conducting the second summons investigation of Seulong, who was booked on the charges of violating the 'Special Act on the Handling of Traffic Accidents' on the 25th. The police stated, "The case has already been sent to prosecution, and details of the investigation cannot be disclosed."

Stay tuned for updates on Seulong's case. 

  1. 2AM
  2. Seulong
blinkblackpink55 pts 46 minutes ago 1
46 minutes ago

That’s horrible, where I live, the law says if someone jaywalked and there was an accident, then the one who jaywalked has to pay for everything since they are the ones who put at risk the driver

krell-4,217 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

