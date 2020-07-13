YG Entertainment releases official statement regarding Koo Jun Hoe and Kim Jin Hwan's car accident

6

YG Entertainment released the official statement regarding the iKON members' recent car accident.

On July 14 KST, YG Entertainment responded to the issue of Koo Jun Hoe and Kim Jin Hwan's car accident, which was later revealed to have been caused by the manager's drunk driving. The company apologized for the incident and reassured that the driver (manager) will go through the necessary investigations with the police.

The statement reads, "The driver in question is currently feeling the weight of his responsibility, as he has caused the accident while knowing that the company has severe restrictions against driving under the influence. We will thoroughly investigate every detail and take serious measures that justly correspond to the action."

YG Entertainment also confirmed that Koo Jun Hoe and Kim Jin Hwan are currently resting in their dormitories after receiving emergency treatment from the hospital. 

fire his ass and then the police should charge him with reckless endangerment. drinking and driving (on the job and with other souls in the car to boot) is inexcusable

