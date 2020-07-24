33

Posted by KayRosa

SSAK3 unveils full schedule for official debut today!

Project group SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) is all ready for their debut today on July 25 KST!

On MBC's social media outlets, SSAK3 unveiled the time table for their schedule today. The day's schedule will begin at 2 PM KST with their ON:TACT fan meeting, followed by their debut stage on 'Show! Music Core' at 3:40 PM, the online release at 6 PM, the broadcasting of 'How Do You Play?' at 6:30 PM, the release of the MV for "Once Again This Beach" as well as the album pre-order start at 8 PM. 

As announced, the profits from this special promotion will be donated to communities in need. 

Are you excited for SSAK3's long-awaited debut?

pink-aca
3 hours ago

I'm still amaze how YJS can do all of these things with his busy schedule.

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

