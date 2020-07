(G)I-DLE is getting ready to release a new digital single.

On July 6 at midnight KST, the girls finally unveiled the meaning behind the mysterious series of teaser images! The conceptual images were for a new digital single, titled "i'M THE TREND". As seen previously, the cargo with all the stickers of the group's previous song titles represents (G)I-DLE's solid identity as trend-setters.

The new single will drop on July 7 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more details!