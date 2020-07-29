'Smeraldo Books' asks fans to choose the next development in '花樣年華: The Notes'

It looks like 'Smeraldo Books' will be expanding the story of the '花樣年華: The Notes' universe even further, as the boys of BTS gear up for a comeback on August 21.

In 'Smeraldo Books's latest 'The Notes' post, the story asks fans to choose the next development after a brief excerpt. The text, dated April 11, Year 22, reads, "I had a dream last night. My high school friends were in it, and terrible and vicious things happened in the dream. Seok Jin was watching them without a change in his expression as the tragedies unfolded. I drew his sinister looking face in graffiti and showed it to Nam Joon."

The text continues, "'Seok Jin is back'. Nam Joon told me about how he met Seok Jin. He also told me that Seok Jin seemed changed. A nightmare and the news of Seok Jin for the first time in two years. Unable to dismiss it as a mere coincidence, I felt apprehensive."

'Smeraldo Books' then asks fans to choose between "A. I should ask for Seok Jin's number" or "B. I should go and see if the friends I saw in the dream were doing okay."



Which option will you be choosing?