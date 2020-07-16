SF9's Rowoon apologizes to fans with a lengthy letter after announcing his injury-caused hiatus

On July 16, SF9's Rowoon dedicated a lengthy letter to fans via the group's official fan cafe, shortly after FNC Entertainment announced the idol's temporary hiatus from music program promotions.

Rowoon shared,



"Hello Fantasy, this is Rowoon.



These days I'm full of gratitude as we promote our first comeback in 5 months, thanks to the overwhelming cheers and attention that you always show us. Which may be the reason why delivering such unfortunate news is so much more difficult and upsetting.



After our music stage yesterday, I experienced back pains while participating in a group shoot; as a result I visited the hospital earlier today. I was informed that what was bothering me was a past injury from my back, and after a serious discussion with the doctor and with the company, it was concluded that I would need to halt promotions which involve dancing.



I'm really sorry to my members, and I'm really truly sorry to you all, because I wanted to repay you for waiting for us with a good side of me but I wasn't able to. While in recuperation, I may not be able to perform for you but I will do my best to keep my promise with you nonetheless. I will do my best to return healthy and well."





Previously, FNC Entertainment announced Rowoon's temporary hiatus from SF9's music promotions due to back and knee pains. Get well soon, Rowoon!

