Pentagon's Hui, Yeo One, ASTRO's MJ, Stray Kids's I.N, & more spotted auditioning for this week's 'Favorite Entertainment'

This weekend's episode of MBC's newest trot audition program 'Favorite Entertainment' will feature performances by several familiar faces!

MBC's latest Saturday night variety 'Favorite Entertainment', led by Jang Yoon Jung, Kim Shin Young, and Super Junior's Leeteuk, is a fusion trot audition show where the president of 'Favorite Entertainment' (Jang Yoon Jung) sets out to form a top trot boy group. Kim Shin Young and Leeteuk play the roles of Favorite Entertainment's artist managers, and so far, the program is carrying out public auditions to discover the most talented, potential trot boy group members.



This weekend's broadcast of 'Favorite Entertainment' will air audition performances by K-Pop idols including Pentagon's Hui and Yeo One, ASTRO's MJ, Stray Kids's I.N, and We In The Zone's Joo Ahn! The idols reportedly wowed the judges not only with their vocals and stage manners, but also with charming dance moves, high tension, etc.

Have you been tuning in to MBC's 'Favorite Entertainment'?