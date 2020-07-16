Super Junior's Kyuhyun to release new summer single 'Dreaming' as part of his seasonal solo music project

Super Junior's Kyuhyun will be launching seasonal solo music project, titled 'Project: 季'!

The 'Project: 季' series will consist of four singles representing each of the yearly seasons. The first part of the project is set for release this coming July 23 at 6 PM KST, a refreshing solo single inspired by summer called "Dreaming". The medium tempo genre track is a sweet serenade, referring to the singer's loved one as his dream.

Are you looking forward to new music from Kyuhyun for each coming season?