Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Super Junior's Kyuhyun to release new summer single 'Dreaming' as part of his seasonal solo music project

Super Junior's Kyuhyun will be launching seasonal solo music project, titled 'Project: 季'!

The 'Project: 季' series will consist of four singles representing each of the yearly seasons. The first part of the project is set for release this coming July 23 at 6 PM KST, a refreshing solo single inspired by summer called "Dreaming". The medium tempo genre track is a sweet serenade, referring to the singer's loved one as his dream. 

Are you looking forward to new music from Kyuhyun for each coming season?

