Rocket Punch confirm their comeback date with 3rd mini album 'Blue Punch'

Rookie girl group Rocket Punch is throwing a 'Blue Punch' at the world this summer, with their 3rd mini album comeback!

On July 24, the girls confirmed the release date of their 3rd mini album 'Blue Punch' for August 4 at 6 PM KST, marking their first comeback in approximately 6 months. Rocket Punch's comeback title track is called "Juicy", hinting at a sweet and tangy summer jam.

Meanwhile, fans can catch Rocket Punch as a part of this weekend's '2020 Dream Concert - CONNECT:D', on July 26.

