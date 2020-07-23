161

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

BLACKPINK officially become the most subscribed-to female musicians on YouTube, surpassing Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift

According to YG Entertainment on July 24, BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel has reached a total of 42.3 million subscribers as of today at 8 AM KST. 

With this, BLACKPINK have now just become the most subscribed-to female musician on YouTube in the world, surpassing artists including Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and more. BLACKPINK also now fall into the category of the top 5 most subscribed-to musicians on YouTube ever, after Justin Bieber, Marshmello, Ed Sheehan, and Eminem

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK are expected to return with a new pre-release single some time in August, partnering up with a mysterious collaboration artist. 

princesspop79 pts 7 hours ago 3
Blackpink is the revolution

Nct_and_Wayv1,462 pts 7 hours ago 3
Congrats to queens. Also to you haters in the comment section, please shut up if you have nothing nice to say.

