'Smeraldo Books' posts next new 'The Notes' entry by SUGA

'Smeraldo Books' has revealed another new entry from BTS's 'HwaYangYeonHwa - The Notes 2', this time written by member SUGA.

Yesterday, BTS seemed to be starting up a series of mysterious teasers through the official SNS account of 'Smeraldo Books', as the account became active again for the first time in a year and 3 months. Yesterday's update consisted of a 'The Notes' entry from member Jin, recording that another time loop has begun.





Today, SUGA records in his entry, dated May 12, 2022, "Everyone must have their reason for wanting to be dead. And for wanting to be alive. Why did Jungkook feel like dying? And what did he live for?"

Meanwhile, the "Smeraldo" is a mysterious breed of flower which plays a key role in BTS's ongoing story universe. Based on various teasers involving the "Smeraldo" flower, many expect BTS to make a comeback next month, toward late August.

