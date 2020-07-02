Seventeen win #1 + Performances from July 2nd 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Weeekly debuted with "Tag Me (@Me)", AB6IX made a comeback with "The Answer", VERIVERY came back with "Thunder", Woodz made their comeback with "Love Me Harder", MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa returned with "Maria", Sunmi came back with "Pporappippam", Lee Jin Hyuk returned with "Bedlam", Seventeen made a comeback with "Left & Right", A.C.E came back with "Stand By You", 3YE made their comeback with "Yessir", and Golden Child returned with "ONE".



As for the winners, Seventeen and IZ*ONE were the nominees, but it was Seventeen who took the win with "Left & Right". Congratulations to Seventeen!



Performances also included CLC's Yeeun, DAY6's Wonpil and Dowoon, IZ*ONE, Stray Kids, Weki Meki, Nature, CRAVITY, N.Flying, and DIA.



Watch the performances below!



