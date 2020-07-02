22

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seventeen win #1 + Performances from July 2nd 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Weeekly debuted with "Tag Me (@Me)", AB6IX made a comeback with "The Answer", VERIVERY came back with "Thunder", Woodz made their comeback with "Love Me Harder", MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa returned with "Maria", Sunmi came back with "Pporappippam", Lee Jin Hyuk returned with "Bedlam", Seventeen made a comeback with "Left & Right", A.C.E came back with "Stand By You", 3YE made their comeback with "Yessir", and Golden Child returned with "ONE". 

As for the winners, Seventeen and IZ*ONE were the nominees, but it was Seventeen who took the win with "Left & Right". Congratulations to Seventeen!

Performances also included CLC's YeeunDAY6's Wonpil and DowoonIZ*ONEStray KidsWeki MekiNatureCRAVITYN.Flying, and DIA

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Weeekly


COMEBACK: AB6IX


COMEBACK: VERIVERY


COMEBACK: Woodz


COMEBACK: Hwa Sa


COMEBACK: Sunmi


COMEBACK: Lee Jin Hyuk


COMEBACK: Seventeen


COMEBACK: A.C.E


COMEBACK: 3YE


COMEBACK: Golden Child


Yeeun


Wonpil and Dowoon


IZ*ONE


Stray Kids


Weki Meki


Nature


CRAVITY


N.Flying


DIA


  1. Seventeen
  2. M COUNTDOWN
2

myouuu1,301 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Congrats Seventeen!

-1

xyed007-178 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Congrtas to SVT. WELL DESEREVED and where is blackpink?

