Netizens think this male idol is the real worst selfie taker

Netizens talked about another male idol who might be the absolute "worst" at taking selfies.

A few weeks ago, a fun debate arose in popular community sites about male idols who are quite terrible at taking selfies. Some of the former runner-ups were Sehun, Taemin, and Vernon, but on July 5 KST, another idol was mentioned as a possible "winner".

Like his group's namesake, WINNER's Kim Jin Woo was the very idol, and a netizen hilariously shared a few nebulous photos taken by the idol.

"Believe it or not, this is a mirror selfie"

"In this photo, there is a human as well as a cat."

In the comments section, netizens talked about how Kim Jin Woo's handsome face is better captured by other people. However, some also added that his "skills have improved recently," uploading some examples:

Who do you think is the most hilarious selfie-taker in K-pop?