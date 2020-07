A Pink's Eunji has revealed her comeback teaser images.

On July 6 at midnight KST, the A Pink vocalist unveiled four beautiful images taken in the desert. As announced, she will soon release her 4th mini album, which contains six tracks in total. Just like the album title 'Simple', the concept based on these photos appear to be muted and minimalist.

Stay tuned for more updates! The mini album will drop on July 15 at 6 PM KST.