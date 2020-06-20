7

Posted by olmal

Netizens talk about which idols are the worst at taking selfies

Netizens are talking about who is the worst at taking selfies. 

On June 19th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for asking "Tell me the idols who take a worse selfie than this" The original post shared selfies of actor Kim Soo Hyun, who is known for being bad at taking selfies. 

The top three nominees were EXO's Sehun, singer Son Ho Joon and Seventeen's Vernon. MONSTA X's Shownu and SHINee's Taemin received honorable mention. Take a look at their selfies below. Do you agree with the list? What do you think?  

"Only Sehun comes to my mind"

"Not exactly an idol but his face just melts whenever he takes selfies"

"I don't understand why..."

"Welp"

"I'm not a SHINee stan but Taemin is so damn cute"

i live for taemins selfies lmao

I knew Taemin was gonna be on the list

