Netizens react to BTS having their first reality show on a major Korean channel in 3 years

Recently, Big Hit Entertainment announced that BTS will have a solo reality show with JTBC titled 'In The Soop BTS Ver.' Since then, BTS released a teaser video that gained much interest from netizens and fans.

It has been revealed that Big Hit Entertainment will be in charge of production and JTBC will air it on Korean television. Ever since the announcement of BTS returning to with their first reality show on a major Korean broadcast channel after 3 years, fans and netizens have been excited about this show.

Netizens commented:

"Nature + Bangtans (BTS) and if there was a dog here, then it would be 200% healing~"

"I'm so happy. I bet you I'm the happiest person here. They air the first episode on my birthday."

"I think BTS is the funniest when they're by themselves. I've been watching Run BTS but now I have one more show I can watch."

"I'm glad it's the producers of Run BTS who are producing this one too. BTS would be the most comfortable with them."

"OMG, BTS is finally appearing on television."

"Man, finally I get to see BTS on Korean television and not on American television."

"This is like Bon Voyage but trips in Korea. I like it."



